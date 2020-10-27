YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) — The Blue Ridge Fire burning between Yorba Linda and Chino Hills has prompted a smoke advisory for a large swath of Los Angeles County.

The smoke advisory was issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for south central, south east, south coastal and southwest coast Los Angeles County. The advisory will remain in effect until Tuesday night.

The Blue Ridge Fire is the second of two fires that erupted in Orange County Monday. Both were whipped up by powerful Santa Ana winds.

“It is difficult to tell where smoke, ash or soot from a fire will go, or how winds will affect the level of these particles in the air, so we ask everyone to remember that smoke and ash to can be harmful to health, even for people who are healthy,” LA County’s Health Officer, Dr. Muntu Davis, said in a statement. “If you can see smoke, soot, or ash, or you can smell smoke, pay attention to your immediate environment and take precautions to safeguard your health.”

Children and people with respiratory conditions were urged to stay indoors as much as possible even in areas where smoke, soot, or ash are not visible, or there is no smell of smoke.

Day camps operating in smoke-impacted areas were also advised to suspend outdoor activities.