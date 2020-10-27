SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Santa Ana Zoo is providing shelter for about 150 animals from Orange County Zoo in Irvine Regional Park that were evacuated because of the Silverado and Blue Ridge wildfires.
The animals were evacuated on Wednesday and transported by 25 county staff and assisted by 12 city staff upon their arrival at Santa Ana Zoo.
The evacuated animals range in size from bears and mountain lions to Madagascar hissing cockroaches and a desert hairy scorpion.
The animals will be housed in an off-exhibit holding and indoor spaces to provide the animals with safe and comfortable temporary homes until it is safe for them to return to Orange County Zoo.
In 2017, the Orange County Zoo evacuated to the Santa Ana Zoo during the 2017 Santiago fire.