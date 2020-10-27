Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Santa Ana Police Department was investigating Tuesday after city workers found human remains.
According to the police department, work crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of West Borchard Avenue Tuesday morning and found the bones while they were digging under a sidewalk.
The workers called the coroner’s office, which confirmed the bones were human.
It was not immediately clear how long the bones had been buried or if any other remains were located in the area.
This is the second time in a month that city workers have found buried human remains while working.
In late September, human remains were found at a construction site for the OC Streetcar project. Those bones were determined to be more than a century old.