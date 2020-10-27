PASADENA (CBSLA) — Pasadena authorities opened up parking across the city Tuesday after restricting spots on Monday to keep lanes open for emergency vehicles due to possible fire threats.
The Red Flag parking restrictions put in place at 11 a.m. Monday were rescinded in the city at 8 a.m. Tuesday by Interim Fire Chief Bryan Frieders.
The Red Flag parking rules prohibited parking on narrow or winding roads in posted areas.
Fire authorities also added extra patrols to foothill areas, and civic leaders urged residents to review their evacuation plans and get their emergency kits prepared.
City officials asked citizens to sign up for the Pasadena Local Emergency Alert System (PLEAS) for voice, email and/or text notifications in case of an emergency.
