CATALINA ISLAND (CBSLA) — The powerful winds that wreaked havoc across mainland Southern California also sent strong waves crashing into Avalon Harbor in Catalina Island.
The usually placid waters of Avalon Harbor looked more like a Florida boardwalk before a tropical storm Monday morning. Three photos taken by John Talsky showed the waves crashing onto the walkway between Avalon’s Tuna Club and Avalon Harbor’s main street area.
The National Weather Service had warned of dangerous winds and waves inside the east facing harbors, including Avalon Harbor, Two Harbors, Scorpion Landing and Landing Cove. Winds near 30 knots and steep waves near five feet had been forecast.
The surge of water was so high at some points, it towered over nearby structures.