SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A pop-up mobile voting event in Santa Ana has been canceled due to Silverado Fire evacuations.
The event, which had been scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 9801 Newport Ave., is in the voluntary evacuation zone for the Silverado Fire. Authorities say any associated traffic for the event could prevent firefighting resources from entering the areas impacted by the fire.
As an alternative, the county’s Registrar of Voters office will open Tuesday for voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office is at 1300 South Grand Ave. in Santa Ana.
To find out about any voter drop box locations that may also be impacted by the Santiago or Blue Ridge fires, or to find attend another pop-up voting event scheduled for later this week, go to ocvote.com.