LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — From Vin Scully to LeBron James, Los Angeles sports icons and teams took to social media after the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their seventh World Series title Tuesday in six games against the Tampa Bay Rays.
James took to Twitter Tuesday night, calling Los Angeles the “city of champions” and begging for a celebration parade, something city officials have said cannot happen due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆
“What a year. What a season. What a team,” Vin Scully tweeted.
'55, '59, '63, '65, '81, '88, and now 2020.
What a year. What a season. What a team.
Congratulations @Dodgers
And everyone from the Lakers, Clippers and the Sparks to the Rams and the Chargers, and even LAFC and the Galaxy wanted in on celebrating the World Series champs.
City of Champions: Huge congrats to our guys that finished their job 🏆🏆#LakeShow | #LATogether pic.twitter.com/eMoTYc9bsn
Congrats, @Dodgers! 👏👏 https://t.co/78iYRwwz3s
Congrats @Dodgers! 🏆
Much deserved! 💙🤍#GoSparks | #LATogether pic.twitter.com/1D5RF7NhVp
#WORLDSERIES CHAMPIONS‼️
Congratulations @Dodgers on bringin' it home!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HOs6k4eI4C
BACK ON TOP!!
congrats, @Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/Lr1KlvZAzq
This one's For Los Angeles. 🏆
Congratulations, @Dodgers! #LAFC x #LATogether pic.twitter.com/r4y606TUdF
💙 LOS ANGELES 💙
Congratulations @Dodgers on bringing the #WorldSeries back home!#LAGalaxy x #LATogether pic.twitter.com/JwVt2137EP
But it was the Los Angeles Kings who set big expectations for their next season, saying, “We call dibs on the next LA championship.”
Congratulations @Dodgers!
We call dibs on the next LA championship. pic.twitter.com/M2yyeM0T68
