IRVINE (CBSLA) — Several Kaiser Permanente facilities in Orange County were closed Tuesday due to the high winds and wildfires in the area.
The Barranca, Foothill Ranch, Tustin Ranch, Brea and Yorba Linda medical offices will be closed until further notice, according to Kaiser spokesman Terry Kanakri. Kaiser’s COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Anaheim Medical Center has also been temporarily closed.
The drive-thru testing site at Irvine Medical Center reopened Tuesday.
Affected Kaiser Permanente members have been notified of these developments and their appointments are being rescheduled, Kanakri said. Members who need to fill a prescription can do so on Kaiser’s website, or do so at a nearby Kaiser Permanente facility.
For more information, Kaiser Permanente members can call (833) 574-2273 or visit kp.org.