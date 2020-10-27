LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dodgers fans did not have to look far for a fireworks show in celebration of the World Series victory.
There were plenty of celebrations in the City of Angels on Tuesday, raising even more concern about fire risks as two wildfires continue to scorch parts of Orange County.
The overwhelming excitement in the city was expected that won a World Series title for the first time in 32 years on the heels of the Lakers also winning its first NBA Finals in 10 years.
RELATED: Los Angeles Dodgers Win World Series With 3-1 Win Over Tampa
Still, officials warned residents — reminiscent of the night the Lakers won — to celebrate with coronavirus guidelines and other safety precautions top of mind.
On the Internet, however, celebrations were tame. Google devoted an animated fireworks display on its webpage for searches of the “Dodgers.”
The screen lit up in shooting red and blue fireworks honoring the boys in blue, just as fans and longtime Angelenos are doing at home.
The Dodgers took home the victory in the Fall Classic after a 3-1 defeat of the Tampa Bay Rays.