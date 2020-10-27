GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Mulitple homes were evacuated in Glendale and some power was shut off after a brush fire broke out Tuesday afternoon.
The flames were first reported at 2:16 p.m. near Brand Park, at the bottom of the Verdugo Mountains, according to Glendale city spokeswoman Eliza Papazian.
Shortly before 3 p.m., the fire had spread to eight acres, Papazian said.
Authorities evacuated 14 homes along Mountain Street and Idlewood Road as a precaution, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
Power was also shut off to the 900 block of West Mountain Street, near Matilija Road as a safety precaution.
According to the Glendale Fire Department, Glendale Water And Power “is on standby to re-energize as soon as it’s safe.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)