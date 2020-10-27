LOS ANGELS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers are the 2020 World Series Champions, and shortstop Corey Seager is the World Series Most Valuable Player.

While Seager went hitless in Game 6, he did have a walk and an RBI, helping the Dodgers win 3-1 over the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Across the best-of-seven series, Seager batted .400/.538/.700 with home runs in Game 2 and Game 4. He also had four doubles, a stolen base and scored a series-best seven runs and drove in five more. His 14 times on base led all comers.

Seager was also named the National League Championship Series MVP, and becomes just the eighth player to ever with LCS and World Series MVP honors in the same season. The last to do it was Madison Bumgarner of the Giants in 2014.

His playoff triumphs come after the strongest regular season of his career where he batted .307/.358/.585 with 15 home runs in 52 games. This was his first full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2018.

Seager is the ninth Dodger to win World Series MVP — although three Dodgers shared the award in 1981 — and the first since Orel Hershiser in 1988. He was the unanimous choice for the award.