LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Tonight is Game 6 of the World Series, and it’s a chance for the Dodgers to bring home their first World Series title since 1988.
The Dodgers lead the best-of-seven series three games to two, thanks to Sunday’s 4-2 victory. Of the previous 67 times a team has taken a three games to two lead, it has gone on to win the Series 44 times, 65.7%.
Rookie Tony Gonsolin will face off Tuesday night with the Rays’ Blake Snell, a former Cy Young Winner. This will be Gonsolin’s second start of the series after opening Game 2 when the scheduled starter, Clayton Kershaw, was scratched because of back spasms.
In Game 2, Gonsolin lasted one and a third innings and took the loss. However, Tuesday night’s game will be his first appearance on regular rest since September and Manager Dave Roberts said he hoped to get five or six innings out of Gonsolin tonight.
The World Series continues at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. First pitch is set for 5:08 p.m.
