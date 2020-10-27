Comments
YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) – The Blue Ridge Fire burning in Yorba Linda and Chino Hills has grown to 8,000 acres Monday morning.
At least 5,000 homes have been evacuated. Here are the latest evacuations and closures:
Mandatory Evacuations:
- Yorba Linda: North of 91 Freeway and east of Gypsum Canyon Road.
- Yorba Linda: The community of Hidden Hills
- All of Carbon Canyon from the Orange County line, west of Sleepy Hollow, east to Summit Ranch on both the north and south sides of Carbon Canyon Road. This includes Sleepy Hollow, Hill of Hope, Hillcrest, Oak Tree Downs, Pine Valley Estates, Western Hills Estates, Summit Ranch on the north. Sleepy Hollow, Valley Springs/Western Hills Oaks, Carriage Hills, and Old Carbon Canyon Road on the south.
- Village Oaks Area – west of Peyton Drive near Bayberry: Oak Creek Road, Oak Canyon Drive, Oak Crest Drive
- Chino Hills: South of Soquel Canyon Parkway: The entire area of Bell Ridge Drive and Golden Terrace Drive on the west to Misty Hill Drive on the east.
- Chino Hills: Community north of Soquel Canyon Pkwy. at Pipeline Ave. (west of Wickman Elementary) – Winged Foot Way, Pebble Beach Lane, Singing Hills Drive, August Drive, Pebble Beach Lane, Firestone Lane.
Evacuation Warnings:
- Evacuation warnings were issued for the entire area south of Diamond Bar in Los Angeles County.
- Olinda Ranch and Brea Hills neighborhoods in Brea are under voluntary evacuations.
Road Closures:
- La Palma Avenue east of Yorba Linda Boulevard.
- Gypsum Canyon off-ramp of the 91 Freeway.
- Portions of the 241, 261, and 133 Freeways are closed.
Evacuation Centers:
- Chino Hills Community Center at 14250 Peyton Dr.
- Thomas Lasorda Jr. Field House located at 4701 Casa Loma Ave, Yorba Linda,
Animals:
- McCoy Equestrian & Recreation Center
- OC Animal Care Services at 1630 Victoria Road in the City of Tustin.