YORBA LINDA (CBSLA) – A wildfire which erupted Monday afternoon in Corona amid strong Santa Ana winds and moved west into Chino Hills, then crossed county lines into Yorba Linda, continued its rapid growth early Tuesday morning.

The Blue Ridge Fire has burned at least 8,000 acres with no containment as of 5:30 a.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. It has forced thousands of people to evacuate.

The blaze broke out just before 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Green River Road and the 91 Freeway on the west end of Corona, near the Green River Golf Club. By 9 p.m. it had already exploded to 3,000 acres and had spread into O.C.

Because of the blustery winds, fire officials had to ground aircraft Monday, limiting them to battling the blaze with only ground crews. They were able to get some DC-10s up in the air by end of the day Monday, and hope to get them flying again Tuesday, when conditions are expected to be more favorable.

Nearly 5,000 homes are under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. One home in Yorba Linda has been heavily damaged.

All of Carbon Canyon from the Orange County line east to Summit Ranch in Chino Hills is under mandatory evacuation orders. This including both sides of Carbon Canyon Road.

Olinda Village and Hollydale on the east side of Brea are also under mandatory evacuation, as is the Hidden Hills area of Yorba Linda.

“We’re definitely worried, but planning for the worse and hoping for the best,” Yorba Linda resident BJ Pugmire told CBSLA early Tuesday morning.

“We’re gonna try and save any embers which get to the house maybe, we have a water truck down here, we’ve set up for embers…but if it gets to the next ridge, then it’s time to go,” Yorba Linda resident Dave Lemmon said.

Early Monday morning, evacuation warnings were issued for the entire area south of Diamond Bar in Los Angeles County.

Olinda Ranch and Brea Hills neighborhoods in Brea are also under voluntary evacuations.

A little after midnight, the Chino Valley Fire District issued an evacuation warning for the area west of Butterfield Ranch Road, south of Pine, all the way down to State Route 71.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross has set up a temporary evacuation point at the Chino Hills Community Center.

Meanwhile, firefighters are also battling the 7,200 acre Silverado Fire which broke out east of Irvine Monday morning and has forced about 90,000 people to flee.

Both fires broke out amid dangerous red flag conditions which do not expire until Tuesday evening.