SYLMAR (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Monday released surveillance video of a hit-and-run that sent a 6-year-old boy to the hospital.
According to police, the boy was riding his scooter at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday near Cobalt Street and Encinitas Avenue when a motorcyclist, traveling westbound on Cobalt, struck him.
After hitting the child, the motorcyclist picked up his motorcycle that was laying in the road, put his helmet back on and fled the scene — leaving the boy without rendering aid, police said.
The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
A $25,000 reward is being offered for anyone providing information that leads to the suspect’s identification and conviction.
Those with information were asked to contact Officer Garcia at 818-644-8117.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)