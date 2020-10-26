BURBANK (CBSLA) – The driver of a stolen box truck was captured after leading police on a chase from downtown Los Angeles to Burbank Monday morning.
He was caught after bailing out of the truck and hiding in an L.A. River tunnel area.
The pursuit began before 5:20 a.m. in downtown L.A. After circling surface streets in downtown L.A., the suspect jumped onto the northbound 101 Freeway. He then transitioned to the 5 Freeway and exited in Burbank.
He stopped the truck in the area of Flower Street and Verdugo Avenue, and jumped out, disappearing into the darkness.
He hid in the L.A. River before being found and captured a little before 6:20 a.m. Aerial footage from Sky2 showed him sitting handcuffed on the side of a building surrounded by officers.
The suspect’s name and the circumstances of the truck theft were not confirmed. It’s unclear if he was armed.