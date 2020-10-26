TUSTIN (CBSLA) – A wildfire broke out Monday morning in Santiago Canyon east of Irvine amid powerful Santa Ana winds.
The 50-acre Silverado Fire was reported at 6:47 a.m. in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads on the edge of Limestone Canyon Regional Park.
The area is located east of Tustin and northeast of Lake Forest.
The Orange County Fire Authority reported that the fire had a moderate rate of spread.
Crews were battling the blaze on the ground and in the air.
It’s unclear if any homes were threatened. CAL Fire crews were also responding. Wind gusts in the area were around 3o to 40 miles per hour, according to Meteorologist Danielle Gersh.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the Southland, including Orange County, due to Santa Ana winds, dry conditions and low humidity.
Because of the confluence of variables, the NWS said the region is seeing the most dangerous wildfire conditions since October of 2019, when the Saddleridge, Tick, Getty, Easy and Maria fires destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of people to flee in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.