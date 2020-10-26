WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — The Senate is all but certain Monday to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with just days to go before Election Day. The vote is expected to take place Monday evening, after Democrats exhausted the procedural maneuvers undertaken to delay her confirmation.

The Senate agreed Sunday afternoon to limit debate to 30 hours, and after that, Barrett is expected to be confirmed largely along party lines, with every Democrat voting “no.” Her confirmation will give conservatives a significant 6-3 majority on the court, which has left Democrats concerned about the fate of the nation’s health care law, the Affordable Care Act, and Roe v. Wade, the landmark law allowing women to have access to abortions. The court will be hearing a case on the constitutionality of the ACA’s individual mandate in November.

A White House official familiar with the planning told CBS News the White House is preparing to host an event after the vote Monday night honoring Barrett. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows also confirmed to reporters that if the Senate approves Barrett’s nomination — as is expected — he expects her to be sworn in following the vote. President Trump is set to deliver remarks to supporters at three rallies in Pennsylvania on Monday, but is scheduled to return to the White House as the Senate vote is taking place.

