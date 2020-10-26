LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported new deaths attributed the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 975 newly confirmed cases and 16 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 66,732 cases and 1,295 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 59,516 had recovered.
There were 164 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 60 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,048 newly confirmed cases and two additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 62,774 cases and 1,072 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 59,457 had recovered.
There were 215 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of last Wednesday, 48 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 141 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional fatality since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 14,161 cases to 165 deaths.
Of those who had contracted the virus, 13,428 had recovered and 568 were under active quarantine.
There were 27 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, nine of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 804,734 Riverside County residents,780,190 San Bernardino County residents and 211,866 Ventura County residents have been tested for COVID-19.