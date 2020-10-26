PASADENA (CBSLA) — Dry brush and whipping winds led Pasadena officials to initiate emergency parking restrictions Monday that will help keep roads clear for fire patrols in foothill areas.
The alert went into effect at 11 a.m. and will stay in effect until further notice.
Interim Fire Chief Bryan Frieders activated the Red Flag parking rules which prohibit parking on narrow or winding roads in posted areas.
“No Parking” signs are posted on the streets affected by the Red Flag restrictions. If signs are not posted, that street is not affected.
City officials are also urging residents to review their evacuation plans and get emergency kits prepped, and to make sure they are signed up for the Pasadena Local Emergency Alert System (PLEAS) to get voice, email and/or text notifications in case of an emergency.
Additional information, including the complete list of streets with restricted parking, can be found here.
