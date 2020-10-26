LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – On the same day that the city of Long Beach is allowing personal care businesses to reopen without capacity limits, a small private school in the city has become the first Catholic school in L.A. County to welcome back students for in-person instruction.
Saint Maria Goretti Catholic School will welcome back about forty K-2 grade students Monday after receiving a waiver from the county to reopen.
Kindergarten students return for full-time in-person instruction and first and second grade students will be on a hybrid schedule of time with teacher and distance learning.
L.A. County began granting reopening waivers last week.
On Friday, meanwhile, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services announced that nail salons, barber shops, hair salons and personal care businesses such as tattoo parlors and massage therapists can open indoor operations without limits on capacity. The order takes effect Monday.
Private outdoor playgrounds can also reopen, along with outdoor operations for family entertainment centers such as those which have batting cages and miniature golf.
The city of Long Beach has recorded 13,013 coronavirus cases and 255 deaths from the disease as of Friday.
