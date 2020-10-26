CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
MALIBU (CBSLA) — Wind gusts of up to 30 mph have raked Malibu, taking down trees, causing power outages and sparking at least one brush fire that was quickly put out.

At least two trees were reported down in Malibu before noon, including one blocking Cuthbert Road near Harvester Road and another in the 6700 block of Dume Drive, according to Malibu emergency services officials.

A vegetation fire that was sparked at about 11:35 a.m. scorched about a half-acre of brush in the Topanga Canyon area, but was put out within 15 minutes.

A power outage hit the western end of Malibu at about 10:40 a.m. and took out Pacific Coast Highway traffic signals at Corral, Zumirez and Heathercliff. More than 3,000 SoCal Edison customers lost their power in the outage.

A wind gust of 59 mph was recorded on Latigo Canyon Road in the Santa Monica Mounts Recreational Area, according to the National Weather Service.

