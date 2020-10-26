GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A Garden Grove police officer was treated for minor injuries after a multi-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.
Three others were also taken to the hospital for their injuries.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. at Chapman Avenue and Haster Street in Garden Grove, according to Lt. Carl Whitney.
The police cruiser was traveling eastbound on Chapman passing through a green light when it was struck by a vehicle that went through a red light, Whitney said.
As a result, the police cruiser spun out and slammed into a third car, which had three people inside.
The driver of that car and a 16-year-old and toddler passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, along with the officer.
The driver who failed to stop at the red light was not hurt.
California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)