WESTWOOD (CBSLA) – Winter quarter classes at UCLA will remain mostly online as they have during fall quarter, school officials announced Monday.
Emily Carter, the executive vice chancellor and provost, said nearly while nearly all classes will be offered remotely, there will be a limited number of in-class options for students training in essential industries, according to the Daily Bruin.
Accordingly, UCLA will maintain its current capacity for university housing at roughly 4%, Carter said. No new housing offers will be made to undergrads.
UCLA suspended all in-person classes back in March when the pandemic began and has since continue primarily remote learning for all students.
While no date has been set for students to return to campus, a letter from the Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael J. Beck sent last month asked workers who “have been successfully working remotely to continue doing so through March 19, 2021,” the end of the winter quarter. The request was prompted by a recommendation from the university’s COVID-19 Response and Recovery Task Force, he said.