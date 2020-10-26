SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Police asked for the public’s help Monday to identify two men they say stole cell phones and other electronics from a T-Mobile store in Seal Beach.
The burglary happened last Tuesday at about 5:15 p.m. at T-Mobile, 13979 Seal Beach Blvd.
Surveillance video released by the police show three suspects yanking phones and other electronics from their display blocks and ripping off the cables that secured them to the displays. The loss was estimated at about $4,000 worth of electronics.
One of the suspects, 18-year-old Ali Dawson of Los Angeles, was stopped by a responding officer as he drove away from the store. Dawson was booked on suspicion of felony commercial burglary and police say he is also a suspect in other burglaries around Southern California.
The other two suspects are believed to have left the area in another vehicle, and their identities and whereabouts are not known.
Anyone with information about the burglary, or information about the two outstanding suspects can contact Detective Jorge Muniz at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1108 or by email at jmuniz@sealbeachca.gov.