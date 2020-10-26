LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Nearly 50,000 voters came out to cast their ballots on the first weekend of in-person voting in Los Angeles County, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced.

With just 10 days to the 2020 Presidential Election, more than 1.7 million vote-by-mail ballots have been returned in Los Angeles County, according to the registrar-recorder/county clerk’s office. The surge in vote-by-mail ballots is also evident throughout the state, which reported nearly 7 million ballots have already been mailed in.

For LA County’s voters who prefer to do so in person, 118 Vote Center locations will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Another 649 Vote Centers will open Friday through Election Day.

Early in-person voting is open at most county registrar offices, including in Riverside and Ventura counties.

Riverside’s Registrar of Voters office will be open for the three days prior to Election Day from 9 to 5 p.m. San Bernardino has early voting centers open at the San Bernardino International Airport’s domestic terminal, the Toyota Arena, Victorville’s Hook Community Center, and at community/recreation centers in Joshua Tree and in Apple Valley. Orange County also has several early in-person voting centers at Anaheim City Hall, the Costa Mesa Senior Center, the Huntington Beach Five Points Plaza, and at the Capistrano Collection. Drive-thru ballot drop-offs are also available in Fullerton, Irvine and Mission Viejo.