SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — A Sun Valley megachurch plans to hold services Sunday morning though it has seen three confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Grace Community Church has been holding indoor worship services for the past several weeks, defying state orders.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health confirms that it is monitoring three cases at the church and is working with church leaders to limit transmission.
According to the church, the three cases are part-time employees who are recovering at home.
Services were scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.