EL SERENO (CBSLA) — The driver suspected of hitting a man with his white pickup truck is in jail.
Oscar Suarez, 44, turned himself into police Saturday morning in connection with the felony hit-and-run.
Suarez stands accused of striking a man with his car, exiting the vehicle, reentering his car, and fleeing the scene without rendering help.
The victim, 75-year-old Guillermo Cartagena, remains on life support.
Cartagena, a beloved father and grandfather, was crossing the street Thursday night when he was struck by the Toyota Tacoma.
“We’re not holding up well,” Guillermo Cartagena, the victim’s son, said. “My dad’s really bad at the hospital. He’s on life support. He has trauma to his brain, bleeding form his brain.”
Suarez has been booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run. His bail has been set at $28,340.