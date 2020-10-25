Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was in the hospital after being assaulted in South Los Angeles.
The deputy was found injured on Vermont Avenue and 87th Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.
The department says, during the assault, the deputy’s gun was somehow discharged.
It is still unclear whether the deputy was injured by his own weapon or by the male suspect who allegedly assaulted him.
The deputy was taken to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance for treatment. The suspect has been taken into custody after a short pursuit.