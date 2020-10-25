LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 830 new cases of coronavirus and four additional deaths on Sunday.
Officials said the new cases are lower due to reporting delays over the weekend.
Hospitalizations in L.A. County increased slightly from 770 to 785, on par with the trend of hospitalizations below the 800 mark for the past several weeks.
The countywide total now stands at 299,760 coronavirus cases and 6,993 deaths.
On Friday, L.A. County officials also confirmed two new cases of a rare, coronavirus-related condition, known as a multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. No related countywide deaths are related.
More than 3,029,000 individuals in L.A. County have been tested for coronavirus, with 9% testing positive.
