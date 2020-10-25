Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A group of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday participated in a new de-escalation training course.
The new program, which was held in South Los Angeles, is designed to teach deputies how to better de-escalate a crisis and resolve conflict.
The course was a first of its kind for public safety professionals, and organizers of the course say recent events underlie the importance of the event.
“Today we are just trying to make a difference in educating these deputies on newly de-escalation of force techniques,” said David Hochman of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Foundation.
Participants will have monthly check-ins on how to apply the course material to situations out in the field.