Comments
LOMA LINDA (CBSLA) — One person was killed by police following a pursuit late Friday night in Loma Linda.
The incident occurred on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Tippecanoe Ave. around around 11:30 p.m.
Officers were trying to pull over a driver for an unknown reason when the chase began, according to the California Highway Patrol.
When the pursuit ended in Loma Linda, shots were fired. The driver died at the scene, CHP said.
The details of what led to the shooting were not immediately clear.
A stretch of the freeway remains closed as of 7:47 a.m.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.