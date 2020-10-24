Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man struck and killed by a Metro B Line train was identified on Saturday as 53-year-old Fletcher Yamamoto.
The Anaheim man was struck around 7 p.m. Wednesday between the Seventh Street/Metro Center and Westlake/MacArthur Park stations, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
Fire department personnel found Yamamoto under the train and pronounced him dead at the scene, Stewart said.
An autopsy is still spending on Yamamoto’s cause of death, according to the coroner’s office.
