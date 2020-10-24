LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department and four civilians were injured Friday night in a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles.
Paramedics took a 40-year-old man, a 1-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. The officer and a fifth patient declined to be taken to a hospital, according to authorities.
The crash was initially reported in the 1300 block of West 37th Street, near Normandie Avenue, at about 9:45 p.m.
Officers on patrol tried to pull over a motorist during a routine traffic stop. The suspect did not stop and tried to flee from officers, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
At some point the motorist struck another vehicle, injuring two people in that vehicle, Cervantes said. Their conditions were not immediately known.
According to LAPD, an occupant in the suspect’s vehicle was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries, she said. The motorist in that vehicle was taken into custody.
