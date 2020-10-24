CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Fall Classic, Game 4 World Series, Justin Turner homer record, KCAL 9, Los Angeles Dodgers, World Series

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner made franchise and World Series history at Game 4 of the Fall Classic on Saturday night.

Turner’s homer was his 12th career in the postseason, passing Duke Snider for most in Dodgers history.

He was also the first player in World Series history to homer in the first inning in back-to-back games.

The 35-year-old played college baseball for the Cal State Fullerton Titans and made his Major League Baseball in 2009.

