Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Dodger Justin Turner made franchise and World Series history at Game 4 of the Fall Classic on Saturday night.
Turner’s homer was his 12th career in the postseason, passing Duke Snider for most in Dodgers history.
He was also the first player in World Series history to homer in the first inning in back-to-back games.
Record broken.@redturn2 now holds the franchise record for most postseason homers and is the first player in #WorldSeries history to homer in the first inning in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/8SA0zxx2fd
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 25, 2020
The 35-year-old played college baseball for the Cal State Fullerton Titans and made his Major League Baseball in 2009.