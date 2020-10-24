CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS Sports) — The Tampa Bay Rays tied the World Series 2-2 after winning against the L.A. Dodgers 8-7 in Saturday night’s Game 4.

“The Rays took advantage of missed opportunities and capitalized on it,” one fan said about the Dodgers losing in the 9th inning.

Dodgers fan still remained overwhelmingly supportive and say they’re hoping the team will pull out a win during Game 5 on Sunday.

Brett Phillips #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a ninth-inning two-run walk-off single to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 in Game Four of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 24, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Rays eked out a dramatic lead to tie the best-of-seven Fall Classic at 2-2 (box score).

Reserve outfielder Brett Phillips notched a game-tying single in the ninth off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, and Randy Arozarena was also able to score on an error by center fielder Chris Taylor and then a mishandled throw by L.A. catcher Will Smith.

