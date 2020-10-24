EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A person was hit and killed by a vehicle on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in East Los Angeles early Saturday morning.
The accident occurred around 2:10 a.m. near Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A witness told the CHP that the pedestrian had been lying in the lanes before they were struck by the vehicle.
It is not clear if the driver stopped.
The first and second lanes of the northbound Long Beach Freeway at Cesar Chavez Avenue are closed until further notice, the CHP said.
A representative from the coroner’s office was called to the scene at 2:55 a.m., the CHP said.
The age, gender and name of the victim were not disclosed.
