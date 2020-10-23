LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office says they will monitor Los Angeles County’s vote centers for their compliance with federal disability access laws.

Early in-person voting in California begins Saturday and continue through Nov. 3. The ongoing pandemic changed voting practices this year, and a large number of votes are being cast by mail and at voting centers being set up at large venues like Dodger Stadium and Staples Center to allow for social distancing.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says they will specifically monitor LA County’s vote centers for their compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA, for people with mobility and vision disabilities. They say the monitoring is part of the Justice Department’s ADA Voting Initiative, which works to protect the voting rights of people with disabilities.

Anyone who believes they may have been victims of discrimination in voting, including because of disability, can make a report to the U.S. Attorney’s Office by calling (213) 894-2879 or emailing USACAC.CV-CivilRights@usdoj.gov or completing and sending in this form.