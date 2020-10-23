CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:EDD Fraud, KCAL 9, Los Angeles, Los Angeles News, USC, USC Football

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one USC football player is under investigation for fraudulent use of the pandemic unemployment assistance program, according to reports.

USC Trojans wide receiver Munir McClain (13) runs the ball before the college football game between the USC Trojans and the Arizona State Sun Devils on November 9, 2019 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Federal agents are investigating a complaint about USC students being approached with a plan to apply for EDD benefits, according to the Los Angeles Times, which reported wide receiver Munir McClain has been suspended by the time amid the ongoing investigation.

McClain has denied any wrongdoing.

According to the report, federal investigations have been on campus since last week, interviewing multiple players.

USC said in a statement that it is cooperating with the authorities.

Comments

Leave a Reply