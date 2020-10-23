Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least one USC football player is under investigation for fraudulent use of the pandemic unemployment assistance program, according to reports.
Federal agents are investigating a complaint about USC students being approached with a plan to apply for EDD benefits, according to the Los Angeles Times, which reported wide receiver Munir McClain has been suspended by the time amid the ongoing investigation.
McClain has denied any wrongdoing.
According to the report, federal investigations have been on campus since last week, interviewing multiple players.
USC said in a statement that it is cooperating with the authorities.