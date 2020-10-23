STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Personal care services in L.A. County had the green light to reopen on Friday, after the state lifted restrictions that allowed individual counties to permit tattoo shops, massage businesses and other personal service providers to resume indoor operations.

Howard Teman, the owner of T-Man Tattoo Studio, said he has to adhere to new protocols that aren’t vastly different from the health codes that were in place before the pandemic led to restrictions on businesses.

“We do temperature checks when everybody walks in,” he said. “The obvious thing, we wear masks.”

Craig Addesso has waited months to get an old tatto redone. It’s ink he got on his hand as a teenager, not knowing it looked like a gang tattoo.

“It’s not just reactions from possible gang members but from authorities…police departments,” he said. “So I think it’s time to fix that problem.”

On Tuesday, Riverside County slid back into the most restrictive tier on California’s coronavirus re-opening scale following an increase in its case rate — which is why Addesso said he is glad L.A. County loosened its restrictions so he could fix a part of his past.

“With this one, it’s always been kind of step back,” he said.

Carlos Chavez got his nose pierced. It’s something he’s wanted to do since July when he turned 18.

“I booked my appointment last night,” he said. “Called them up. Check to see if he’s opening. He told me he was opening today, and so I booked my appointment as soon as I could.”

Health officials at the state and local levels reminded residents that the pandemic is not going up or down at the same rate from county to county. So, people should limit interactions whenever possible to prevent more spikes.

On Friday, L.A. County updated its health order to also allow outdoor operations at go-carts, mini-golf and batting cages to reopen.

In addition, the percentage of high-needs students permitted at a school campus for on-site learning has been increased from 10% to 25%, allowing more students to return for in-person instruction and services.

Reservations are no longer required at breweries or wineries, thought hey are still recommended.