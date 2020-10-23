EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A new affordable housing community opened Friday in East Los Angeles.

The Puesta Del Sol apartment complex is located on the corner of Whittier Boulevard and Downey Road and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis said the new permanent housing complex was even more important during the pandemic.

“I hate to say it, but also with COVID, the most impacted community in the entire county is right here in East L.A.,” she said. “So giving shelter to people so they can get out, away from contracting the disease, the virus, keeping their families safe, is really what the county of Los Angeles is all about.”

Nearly half of the 71 new housing units will be for people experiencing homelessness who have been referred by the L.A. County Department of Health Services.