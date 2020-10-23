LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An annual festival hosted by the National Wildlife Federation to honor P-22 — the mountain lion that was photographed walking at night near the famous Hollywood sign — will be held virtually this Saturday.
The free virtual event, “P-22’s Wildlife Wonderland,” will be available at http://www.urbanwildlifeweek.org beginning at 11 a.m.
Last year’s P-22 Day Festival in Griffith Park drew more than 8,000 people, according to organizers.
The event will allow participants around the world to create their own wildlife avatar and use it to help a virtual version of the famed mountain lion — whom biologists suspect has crossed the 405 and 101 Freeways — safely across the 101 Freeway and beyond, organizers said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom set to speak at 11:30 a.m. about his connection to wildlife and the state’s leadership in wildlife conservation efforts.
It will also feature a message from Rep. Adam Schiff at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., along with performances by the Grammy-nominated Black Pumas at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and an appearance by actress Julia Butters of “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” at 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The festival will also include exhibits, a kids’ activity area, virtual walks and wildlife art lessons.
