SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A man was shot and wounded by a San Bernardino police officer during a violent confrontation which was caught on video late Thursday night.
The shooting occurred in the 200 block of West Base Line Street outside King Tut Liquor.
Cell phone video showed the San Bernardino police officer and the suspect wrestling on the ground before the officer stands up, produces a gun and opens fire on the suspect several times.
The circumstances which lead up to the shooting were not confirmed. There was no word regarding whether the suspect was armed.
The condition of the suspect was not known. Several people came out and protested in the hours immediately following the shooting.
As of 5 a.m. Friday, the area around the liquor store was taped off while police investigate.