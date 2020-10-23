LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New reports from the Los Angeles Police Department show that a majority of protests against police brutality across Los Angeles over the summer were peaceful, the department announced on Friday.
According to the L.A. Times, LAPD Chief Michel Moore first announced the findings during a Tuesday Police Commission meeting.
“The majority of our protests and demonstrations have been peaceful,” Moore said.
The findings come from field reports submitted by police commanders at protests across the city in the wake of the May police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The reports show that between 6% and 7% of protests resulted in violence, destruction, or serious uses of force by police, LAPD said.
The vast majority of events from May 25 to July 31 were peaceful.
Officials said that a full after-action report will be released and will provide more details about the findings. However, they did not say when the report would be published.
