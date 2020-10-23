LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The boys in blue came out swinging Friday night in Game 3 of the World Series, taking a 2-1 lead with a 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

It started at the top of the first with a home run by Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner.

Raise the roof, JT. pic.twitter.com/BELKAh78Ma — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 24, 2020

The homer was the first surrendered by Charlie Morton in the 2020 postseason and was Turner’s 11th career postseason home run — tying him for most in Dodgers postseason history with Duke Snider.

It was also the Dodgers’ sixth first inning home run this postseason, tying them for the most by any team in a single season.

And the Dodgers were not done scoring yet with a Max Muncy single in the top of the third that brought home both Corey Seager and Justin Turner — bringing the score to 3-0.

Then, in the top of the fourth, a sacrifice bunt by Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes brought Cody Bellinger home and sent Joc Pederson to second. Pederson went onto score on a Mookie Betts single.

At the end of the fourth, the Dodgers led 5-0.

And it wasn’t just Dodgers’ bats that were on fire Friday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler became the first in World Series history to record double-digit strikeouts in no more than six innings with his 10 strikeout performance.

Though Buehler’s luck ran out in the bottom of the fifth, when Tampa Bay scored on a double by Rays infielder Willy Adames.

But the boys in blue knew they had to hit back, and hit back they did with another home run — this time by Barnes.

Despite a Tampa Bay home run in the bottom of the ninth by Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, the boys in blue took back their series lead, 2-1. Game 4 of the best-of-seven series is set for 5:08 p.m. Saturday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.