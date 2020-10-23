Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was arrested Friday afternoon following a shooting involving an LAPD officer in downtown Los Angeles, police said.
The officer discharged a firearm around 2:30 p.m. near the area of 11th and Main streets, according to LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
SKY2 footage showed a shattered storefront window and an officer standing over a handgun on the sidewalk. It’s not clear whether it belonged to the female suspect.
Lt. Chris Ramirez told CBSLA’s Joy Benedict officers in the area were flagged down for a robbery in progress. Officers chased down the female suspect, at which point the officer-involved shooting occurred.
No one was hit by gunfire and no officers were injured, police said.