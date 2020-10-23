LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County residents were warned Friday about an email scam threatening fines if they don’t appear in federal court for jury duty.
The sender — JuryDuty@donotreply.gov —claims to be from Clerk of Court “Sherry Mason.”
Los Angeles Superior Court officials noted that they don’t send those types of emails for jury service and that the emails should be deleted without opening them or clicking on any links.
The Los Angeles court system noted that its official summons are mailed and only issued under the name of Sherri R. Carter, the court’s jury commissioner.
Similar warnings were also issued by authorities in South Dakota, Oklahoma and North Carolina and Idaho.
Anyone with questions about a suspicious communication that appears to be from the Los Angeles Superior Court system or a law enforcement agency should contact the court or a law enforcement agency, officials said.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)