Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 7: Chargers QB Justin Herbert 'Going To Light Up' Jaguars Defense Says CBS Sports' Jamey EisenbergChargers rookie Justin Herbert has had 23 or more fantasy points in three of his four starts thus far. Jamey Eisenberg expects that to continue this weekend.

49ers-Patriots Preview: Can San Francisco Continue Momentum Against New England Team Looking To Rebound?The 49ers are coming off a solid win, while the Patriots are coming off an ugly loss. Both teams need a win to keep pace in tough divisions.

Dodgers Hope To Rebound In Game 3 With Walker Buehler Taking The MoundWalker is coming off a dominant performance in Game 6 of the NLCS against the Atlanta Braves.