LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Angelenos will be able to cast their ballots in-person beginning Saturday in Los Angeles County.
A select group of voting centers will open across the region Saturday, with the remainder opening on Oct. 30 and all of them remaining open through Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Several notable L.A. landmarks will be serving as voting centers, including Dodger Stadium, LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium and Staples Center.
While Staples Center will open to voters on Saturday, both Banc of California and Dodger stadiums won’t open until Oct. 30.
On Friday morning, county election officials will join LAFC representatives at Banc of California Stadium to showcase the new ballot marking devices and electronic pollbooks that voters and election workers will be able to use.
They will also be showing what steps they will be taking to ensure COVID-19 health and safety guidelines are met.
For a full list of voting centers in your area, click here.
As of Oct. 16, more than 771,000 mail-in ballots have been cast in L.A. County, accounting for 13% of all eligible voters.