ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Disney announced Friday that it will be soon be reopening Buena Vista Street in California Adventure Park to shoppers and diners.

Beginning sometime in November, Downtown Disney will be expanding into Buena Vista Street, the company announced on its blog.

It will open up stores including Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons, Trolley Treats, Carthay Circle Lounge and Smokejumpers Grill.

“Only the shopping and dining experiences along Buena Vista Street will be accessible from the Downtown Disney District at this time, as Disney California Adventure park is currently closed,” the company wrote on its blog.

Disney did not provide an exact date fort he reopening.

Disneyland and California Adventure and all other theme parks statewide have been closed since mid-March when the coronavirus pandemic began. The Downtown Disney District reopened in July. Late last month, Disney laid off about 28,000 employees. Approximately two-third of those were part-time employees at Disney’s theme parks in Anaheim and Florida.

Earlier this week, California health officials provided guidelines for how theme parks could potentially reopen.

Under the guidelines, major theme parks will only be allowed to reopen when their counties are in the yellow tier, and even then, with only 25% capacity. Orange County is currently in the red tier of California’s four-tiered coronavirus roadmap. It would still need to move up through orange and then yellow before that could happen.

