LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After a disappointing showing in Game 2 of the World Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers will look to get back on track Friday night when they face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 3, with the series knotted at one-game apiece.
Getting the start will be right-hander Walker Buehler, who is coming off a dominant performance in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves.
The 26-year-old Buehler has been solid during the postseason, with a 1.89 ERA in four starts. Manager Dave Roberts will look to get another strong performance from his bullpen like he did in the Dodgers’ Game 1 win.
The Dodgers bullpen had the second best ERA during the regular season with 2.74, according to CBS Sports.
They’ve also been the best offensive team in the postseason, per CBS Sports, leading the league in on-base percentage, (.353), doubles (25) and walks (69).
The Tampa Bay Rays will be starting Charlie Morton.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m.
More World Series Coverage From CBSLA:
World Series Wager: Adam Schiff, California Dems Set Up Friendly Mask Wager With Tampa Bay Counterparts
Dodgers’ Tony Gonsolin Pulled After Four Outs, Shortest World Series Start For Team Since John Tudor In 1988
Corey Seager Sets Record For Most Home Runs By A Shortstop In A Single Postseason
WATCH: Fan Caught Will Smith’s World Series Home Run Ball, Threw His Glove On Field In Celebration